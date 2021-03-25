United Digestive to exclusively use Fujifilm's endoscopic devices

Atlanta-based United Digestive chose Fujifilm Medical Systems, a leading provider of endoscopic imaging and endosurgical solutions, as its exclusive vendor of endoscopic products for its gastroenterologists.

Fujifilm will provide services to United Digestive's 15 endoscopy centers, according to a March 25 release.



Fujifilm Medical Systems, a subsidiary of Fujifilm Healthcare, offers a portfolio of 700 series advanced endoscopes and Eluxeo Imaging Systems. The collaboration comes after Fujifilm Medical Systems launched its artificial intelligence colon polyp device in September 2020.

