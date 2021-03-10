Health systems partner to open pediatric outpatient center with GI, cardiology care

Orlando (Fla.) Health and Titusville, Fla.-based Parrish Healthcare entered into a partnership to open an outpatient care center in Titusville, the Orlando Business Journal reported March 9.

The clinic will be operated by Parrish Healthcare and staffed by Orlando Health specialists. Orlando Health will offer pediatric-focused gastroenterology, cardiology, endocrinology, urology, neurology and pulmonology services.

The outpatient center will be built in a space another health system vacated, and should open in March.

The center will be Orlando Health's first location in Titusville.

