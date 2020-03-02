Gastroenterology still an attractive specialty for PE investment: 4 must-read articles

Four must-read articles for gastroenterologists:

1. Gastroenterology is a perfect specialty for investment because the gastrointestinal tract affects overall health. As the U.S. population ages, the demand for gastrointestinal services will continue to rise. Several private equity firms have closed gastroenterology deal, and Praveen Suthrum, president of healthcare software company NextServices, believes there will be several more deals for midsize and large gastroenterologyI practices this year. Read more here.

2. Exact Sciences' multitarget stool DNA test, Cologuard, is divisive. Touting 92 percent sensitivity and 87 percent specificity rates for detecting all stages of colorectal cancer, the test is heavily marketed and has seen significant growth recently. Read more here.

3. Most Medicare patients were likely to complete the multitarget stool DNA test Cologuard over a yearlong period, according to a study published in the Journal of Medical Screening. Read more here.

4. A 29-year-old gastroenterologist practicing in Wuhan, China has died from coronavirus. Read more here.

5. A gastroenterologist and pain medicine physicians are opening an ASC in Southold, N.Y. Read more here.

