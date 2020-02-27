Why GI is still ripe for PE investment

Consolidation is rippling through healthcare, making its mark across an array of specialties, and gastroenterology is no different, according to an analysis from STAT.

GI is a perfect specialty for investment because the GI tract affects overall health. As the U.S. population ages, the demand for GI services will continue to rise. Several PE firms have closed GI deals to date, and Praveen Suthrum, president of healthcare software company NextServices, believes there will be several more deals for midsize and large GI practices in 2020.

Speaking generally for the industry, Mr. Suthrum believes 2020 will "see massive consolidation across healthcare, especially among private practices," and urged the industrywide consensus to change from whether consolidation is good or bad to accepting consolidation and finding ways to support independent physicians through consolidation.

