Gastro Health makes 3 acquisitions & 4 other must read articles

Five must-read articles for gastroenterologists this week:

1. Miami-based Gastro Health made three acquisitions, including the group's second acquisition in Virginia, to kick off 2020. Read more here.

2. Johnson & Johnson affiliate Janssen is accused of providing free business advisory services to grow gastroenterology practices' infusion suites, which would then boost prescriptions of two Janssen drugs, according to a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts. Read more here.

3. Gastroenterology Associates' two outpatient endoscopy centers — Endoscopy Center of Niagara and Endoscopy Center of Western New York — are making ownership changes involving non-physician owners. Read more here.

4. The U.S. Multi-Society Task Force on Colorectal Cancer updated its 2012 recommendations for postcolonoscopy follow-up with or without polypectomy. Read more here.

5. Twelve hospitals & practices adding or expanding gastroenterology services in the last year. Read more about them here.

More articles on gastroenterology:

3 gastroenterology leaders to know

2 high-volume gastroenterology ASCs plan ownership changes

AGA recognizes Dr. Kimberly Persley

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.