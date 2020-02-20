2 high-volume gastroenterology ASCs plan ownership changes

Gastroenterology Associates' two outpatient endoscopy centers — Endoscopy Center of Niagara and Endoscopy Center of Western New York — are making ownership changes involving non-physician owners, Buffalo Business First reports.





Karen Sablyak will sell her shares in Niagara Falls, N.Y.-based Endoscopy Center of Niagara to Christina Morrison and David Young. Endoscopy Center of Niagara is one of region's busiest surgery centers, having logged nearly 5,000 procedures in 2018 with a team of five physicians.



Williamsville-based Endoscopy Center of Western New York — Gastroenterology Associates' other endoscopy center — is executing a similar ownership change. The surgery center is the region's third busiest, having logged more than 15,000 procedures in 2018.



Ms. Sablyak will sell her 8 percent ownership in Endoscopy Center of Western New York to Ms. Morrison and Mr. Young, Buffalo Business First reported in early February. When the transfer is complete, the ASC's 10 physicians will have a share of nearly 76 percent. Four non-physicians will own the rest.



In addition to the two endoscopy centers, Gastroenterology Associates has medical offices in Williamsville, Niagara Falls and Orchard Park, N.Y.

More articles on surgery centers:

PE-backed Prism Vision snags Maryland eye group — 4 insights

Florida ASC buyer projects $18M profit in 1st year: 5 details

Physician-owned eye group acquires California practice

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.