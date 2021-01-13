CRC blood tests, partnerships and more — 4 GI industry notes

Here are four updates from GI companies and practices over the past week:

Investing firm Assured Healthcare Partners partnered with West Long Branch, N.J.-based Allied Digestive Health.

Freenome's novel multiomics blood test for colorectal cancer detected advanced adenomas with a 41 percent sensitivity at 90 percent specificity, according to results from its Ai-Emerge study.

A developer is building a pair of medical office buildings in Leander, Texas, that could house an endoscopy center and gastroenterology clinic owned by Austin Gastroenterology.

Pinnacle GI Partners partnered with Michigan Gastroenterology Institute and Capitol Colorectal Surgery on Jan. 8, just slightly over a month after its formation.

