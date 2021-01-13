Assured Healthcare Partners strikes deal with with Allied Digestive Health

Investing firm Assured Healthcare Partners partnered with West Long Branch, N.J.-based Allied Digestive Health, it announced Jan. 13.

Assured partnered with Allied Digestive Health to support its growth in New Jersey and other northeast markets. The practice has more than 65 physicians providing care across 35 locations and several ancillary services. Allied Digestive Health employs more than 200 employees.

Bob Gialanella, MD, president and CEO of Allied Digestive Health, said: "We're excited to partner with AHP to accelerate the next phase of our growth in New Jersey and beyond. We will continue to strive to be the most attractive option for independent-minded, high-quality gastroenterologists."

Matt Jameson, managing director at Assured, said the firm partnered with the practice because of its "clinical excellence, physician autonomy" and commitment to a "first-rate patient experience."

