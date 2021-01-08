Pinnacle GI Partners makes 1st transactions a month after formation

Pinnacle GI Partners partnered with Michigan Gastroenterology Institute and Capitol Colorectal Surgery on Jan. 8, just slightly over a month after its formation.

Lansing, Mich.-based Michigan Gastroenterology Institute was formed in 1988. Its team of gastroenterologists and advanced practice providers staff 12 facilities in Lansing.

Lansing-based Capitol Colorectal Surgery has provided surgical care in Lansing for more than 40 years.

The partnership makes Pinnacle GI Partners the largest provider of gastroenterology services in Michigan. Pinnacle now represents 40 providers, including 21 gastroenterologists, three colorectal surgeons and 16 advanced practice providers.

Partna Nandi, MD, platform president, said: "Through our partnership with MGI and CCS, we can continue to provide excellent gastrointestinal care throughout Michigan. Our esteemed partners at MGI and CCS share our vision of preserving independent physician practices and leveraging the best practices of our organization."

Pinnacle GI Partners was formed Dec. 1, when H.I.G. Growth Partners reached a deal with Rochester Hills, Mich.-based The Center for Digestive Health.

