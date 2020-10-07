Colonoscopy screening numbers starting to rebound — 10 GI industry key notes

Here are 10 updates from gastroenterology companies and practices from the past week:

Akron (Ohio) Children's Hospital is investing $7.5 million into a new medical center development in Amherst, Ohio.

Miami-based Gastro Health partnered with Cincinnati-based Ohio Gastroenterology & Liver Institute and Woodbridge, Va.-based Associates in Gastroenterology in two separate deals.

Burlington, Mass.-based medical technology company Laborie Medical Technologies partnered with investment firm Signet Healthcare Partners to close an acquisition deal with GI Supply.

Exact Sciences and Pfizer will extend and amend an agreement to promote Exact's non-invasive stool and DNA colorectal cancer screening test, Cologuard.

Press Ganey awarded Wilmington, N.C.-based NHRMC Physician Group Endoscopy Center a 2020 Guardian of Excellence Award.

Bradenton-based Florida Digestive Health Specialists added four gastroenterologists to its network, two in Sarasota, Fla., and two in Largo, Fla.

COVID-19 severely affected colonoscopies because of the high risk of transmission, but Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network said screening numbers were beginning to rebound.

Marlton, N.J.-based Virtua Health is a major tenant of a 40,218-square-foot office building in South Jersey sold for $4.5 million.

Following the FDA's labeling change, Miami-based Gastro Health now offers patients access to CapsoCam Plus treatments at home.

Rockford, Ill.-based Mercyhealth's Javon Bea Hospital in Rockton, Ill., opened the Rockton Campus Endoscopy Center.

