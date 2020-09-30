26 stats on CRC in 2020

The American Cancer Society released its 2020 colorectal cancer projections, estimating how the disease has grown in the U.S.

Here are 26 stats on CRC in 2020:

1-2. Estimated new cases

Male: 78,300

Female: 69,650

3-4. Estimate deaths:

Male: 28,630

Female: 24,570

5-14. 10 states with the highest amount of new cases:

California: 15,530

Texas: 11,430

Florida: 11,310

New York: 8,910

Pennsylvania: 6,520

Illinois: 6,240

Ohio: 5,910

Georgia: 4,660

Michigan: 4,620

North Carolina: 4,540

15. CRC cases have decreased in mostly every year since 1985.

16. CRC mortality rates have also decreased annually since 1985.

17-21. Incidence rates per 100,000 population by race and ethnicity

Black: 45.7

American Indian, Alaska Native: 43.3

White: 38.6

Hispanic: 34.1

Asian and Pacific Islander: 30

22-26. Death rates per 100,000 population by race and ethnicity

Black: 19

American Indian, Alaska native: 15.8

White: 13.8

Hispanic: 11.1

Asian and Pacific Islander: 9.5

