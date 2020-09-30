26 stats on CRC in 2020
The American Cancer Society released its 2020 colorectal cancer projections, estimating how the disease has grown in the U.S.
Here are 26 stats on CRC in 2020:
1-2. Estimated new cases
Male: 78,300
Female: 69,650
3-4. Estimate deaths:
Male: 28,630
Female: 24,570
5-14. 10 states with the highest amount of new cases:
California: 15,530
Texas: 11,430
Florida: 11,310
New York: 8,910
Pennsylvania: 6,520
Illinois: 6,240
Ohio: 5,910
Georgia: 4,660
Michigan: 4,620
North Carolina: 4,540
15. CRC cases have decreased in mostly every year since 1985.
16. CRC mortality rates have also decreased annually since 1985.
17-21. Incidence rates per 100,000 population by race and ethnicity
Black: 45.7
American Indian, Alaska Native: 43.3
White: 38.6
Hispanic: 34.1
Asian and Pacific Islander: 30
22-26. Death rates per 100,000 population by race and ethnicity
Black: 19
American Indian, Alaska native: 15.8
White: 13.8
Hispanic: 11.1
Asian and Pacific Islander: 9.5
