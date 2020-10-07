Exact Sciences extends profitable Pfizer marketing agreement

Exact Sciences and Pfizer will extend and amend an agreement to promote Exact's non-invasive stool and DNA colorectal cancer screening test Cologuard, Exact announced Oct. 7.

Pfizer will continue to market and support Cologuard through 2022. Pfizer will also help support health systems through the end of 2021. Exact will pay Pfizer based on the amount of services provided and will make additional fixed and performance-based payments.



Since partnering with Pfizer in 2018, Exact has screened more than 3 million people, and more than 90,000 providers ordered Cologuard for the first time.

Kevin Conroy, Exact's chair and CEO, said in the release: "Over the past two years, Pfizer has shown incredible commitment to Exact Sciences' goal of eradicating colorectal cancer by helping detect the disease at its earliest, most treatable stages. The talented Exact Sciences team is excited to continue joining forces with Pfizer to help improve screening rates among the 46 million unscreened Americans."

As of 11 a.m. EDT, Exact's shares were up 3.99 percent, hitting $107.74.

