FDA approves Medtronic's at-home endoscopy procedure

Medtronic's PillCam Small Bowel 3 system for remote endoscopy procedures received 510(k) clearance from the FDA, the company said Nov. 15.

The endoscopy system provides a telehealth option for visualization and monitoring of the small bowel to identify lesions not detected by upper and lower endoscopy.

The system offers adaptive frame rate technology to support image acquisition and the tools needed to record those images and allow the clinician to interpret results.