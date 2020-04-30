5 top-read stories in GI this week — April 30

Here are the five most-read Becker's ASC Review articles for gastroenterologists the week of April 27-May 1:

1. Guidelines for resuming elective endoscopy surgeries amid pandemic

2. 5 key COVID-19 insights for GI leaders

3. Exact Sciences to post $348M in Q1 revenue — 6 insights

4. New AGA guidance for ulcerative colitis in adult outpatients

5. Seasoned COO joins 24-physician gastroenterology practice

