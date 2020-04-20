Colorado ASC loses 85% of cases to COVID-19 pandemic

Colorado Springs, Colo.-based Audubon Surgery Center is weathering the COVID-19 pandemic, but the decreased surgical caseload has been detrimental to the center, local NBC affiliate KOAA reports.

What you should know:

1. Michael Simpson, MD, president of the center's board of managers, said the ASC has lost up to 87 percent of its business during the pandemic.

2. He argued Gov. Jared Polis' ban on elective procedures has been an undue burden on the surgery center. He echoed sentiments from the American College of Surgeons, which recommended states leave the decision to postpone elective surgeries to clinicians.

3. While it weathers the storm, the ASC has made its personal protective equipment and ventilators available to area hospitals.

