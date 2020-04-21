How SCA, Tenet, Surgery Partners are weathering the COVID-19 pandemic & more — 11 ASC industry notes

Here are 11 updates on ASC companies and industry-relevant companies to note:

UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann said that most procedures at Surgical Care Affiliates ASCs have been postponed during the company's first-quarter earnings call. Read more.

Tenet announced more furloughs and additional measures to control costs amid the COVID-19 crisis. Read more.

Many ASCs operated by Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners are operating at less than one-fifth of typical volumes.

Saint Thomas Health, United Surgical Partners International and Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance are seeking state approval to build a $14 million surgery center.

Self Regional Healthcare in Greenwood, S.C., is extending its pause on elective procedures and keeping its surgery center closed until May 4.

Fargo, N.D.-based Center for Pain Medicine Clinic and Surgery Center will reopen for procedures April 22.

President Donald Trump on April 16 released his "Opening America" plan, a phased outline to restart the U.S. economy.

St. Louis Cardiovascular Institute, St. Louis Specialty Surgical Center and Surgical Care Affiliates entered into a partnership to provide outpatient cardiovascular care throughout the St. Louis area.

The Ambulatory Surgery Center Association is taking its annual conference online this year due to safety concerns.

Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System resumed performing outpatient elective surgeries at its five hospitals.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit ruled Iowa's certificate-of-need law did not violate the 14th Amendment, upholding a lower court's opinion.

More articles on surgery centers:

ASCs could get financial relief under $2 trillion stimulus law — 4 things to know

Can ASCs help with the COVID-19 surge?

California's 750+ ASCs prepare to expand services for COVID-19 surge

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.