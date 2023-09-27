5 physicians on the cutting edge of gastroenterology

Here are five of the many physicians on the cutting edge of gastroenterology:

1. Kambiz Kadkhodayan, MD. Orlando, Fla.-based AdventHealth Center for Interventional Endoscopy gastroenterologist Dr. Kadkhodayan performed the world's first "Candy Cane" endoscopic procedure on a former emergency room nurse. The procedure removes a problematic portion of the patient's small bowel using a repurposed endoscopic device.

2. Hetal Karsan, MD. Dr. Karsan was elected as the newest governor of Georgia for the American College of Gastroenterology. He is a physician at Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates and chair of the Credentials Committee for Memberships and the international governor for the American College of Gastroenterology.

3. Darrell Pardi, MD. Dr. Pardi is Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic's division chair of gastroenterology and hepatology. He is one of the few investigators in the world with an interest in sclerosing mesenteritis, also known as mesenteric panniculitis.

4. Sarah Robbins, MD. Earlier this year, Dr. Robbins launched a platform designed to help patients improve their digestive health. Well Sunday is an online hub of resources and information for clients, including educational materials, interactive activities and courses. It will be tailored to patients with GI issues, including irritable bowel syndrome, celiac and other gastrointestinal illnesses.

5. Bo Shen, MD. Dr. Shen is the medical director of the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center at NewYork-Presbyterian. His 40-year career has been focused on advancing the field of interventional inflammatory bowel disease, and he is known internationally for his expertise in pouchitis, ileal pouch disorders and endoscopic management of IBD, according to a news release from the hospital.