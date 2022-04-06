5 GI center openings from Q1

Below are five gastroenterology centers that have opened in the first quarter:

1. PE GI Solutions partnered with Concord, Mass.-based Emerson Hospital to open Emerson Endoscopy & Digestive Health Center.



2. Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Children's Health established the Center for Pediatric Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Celiac Disease after receiving an anonymous $70 million donation.



3. Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the first stage of its $600 million Lansing, Mich., campus which includes an endoscopy center.

4. Wellstar East Cobb (Ga.) Health Park has opened a gastroenterology office.



5. Orlando (Fla.) Health opened a digestive health institute that began offering endoscopic services in January.