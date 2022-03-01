Michigan endoscopy center, part of $600M project, sees 1st patients

Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the first stage of its $600 million Lansing, Mich., campus, Fox47 reported Feb. 28.

The ceremony marked the first day the campus's outpatient care center and cancer institute opened to patients, the report said. The outpatient care center includes an endoscopy center, a training center and a heart and vascular institute with catheterization lab access.

The hospital and emergency department is set to open March 6, the report said.