5 gastroenterologists to know

Here are five physicians to know who specialize in gastroenterology:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Physicians are listed in alphabetical order. To nominate a physician for future lists, please contact Riz Hatton at rhatton@beckershealthcare.com.

Maria Abreu, MD. University of Miami. Dr. Abreu was recently named to virtual digestive healthcare company Oshi Health's medical advisory board. She is the director of the Crohn's and Colitis Center at the University of Miami and current vice president of the American Gastroenterological Association.

Roger Coron, MD. Cleveland Clinic Martin Health (Stuart, Fla.). Dr. Coron is a gastroenterologist at Cleveland Clinic Martin Health's Digestive Disease Services Institute. He previously served as chief of gastroenterology at Montefiore New Rochelle (N.Y.) Hospital.

Roderick Kreisberg, MD. Capital Digestive Care (Silver Spring, Md.). Dr. Kreisberg was named president and COO of Capital Digestive Care in January. He has been with Capital Digestive since 2009 and previously served as its vice president and a member of its executive committee.

Dan Neumann, MD. Capital Digestive Care (Silver Spring, Md.). Dr. Neumann was named president and chief strategy officer of Capital Digestive Care in January. He previously served as president and CEO of Gastrointestinal & Liver Specialists of Tidewater (Va.), which partnered with Capital Digestive in 2021.

Eric Newton, MD. University Gastroenterology (Providence, R.I.). Dr. Newton was recently named the next president of University Gastroenterology. He has served as a gastroenterologist at UGI for more than 13 years.