5 gastroenterologists to know

Here are five physicians to know who specialize in gastroenterology:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Physicians are listed in alphabetical order. To nominate a physician for future lists, please contact Riz Hatton at rhatton@beckershealthcare.com.

James Hobley, MD. GastroIntestinal Specialists (Shreveport, La.). Dr. Hobley received the American College of Gastroenterology's 2022 William D. Carey Award in December. He served on the ACG membership committee from 2014 to 2020 and on the legislative council from 2020 to 2021.

Dr. Nagendra Myneni. Iowa Digestive Disease Center (Clive). Dr. Myneni has been practicing at Iowa Digestive Disease Center since 2003. In addition to practicing general gastroenterology, he has a special interest in esophageal diseases.

Sonja Olsen, MD. Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital Gastro Group of the Palm Beaches. Dr. Olsen joined the Tampa General Hospital Gastro Group of the Palm Beaches in December. She previously practiced at New York City-based NYU Langone Health.

Masood Rizvi, MD. Mountainside Medical Group (Montclair, N.J.). Dr. Rizvi recently joined the GI team at Hackensack Meridian's Mountainside Medical Group. Previously, he worked at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia and the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey in Newark.

Stacey Roberts, MD. Iowa Digestive Disease Center (Clive). Dr. Roberts' special interests include general gastroenterology, endoscopic ultrasound and general endoscopy. She joined the Iowa Digestive Disease Center in 2003.