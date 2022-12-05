GI specialist leaves NYU Langone for Florida Gastro Group

Sonja Olsen, MD, a gastroenterology and hepatology specialist, has left New York City-based NYU Langone Health to join the Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital Gastro Group of the Palm Beaches.

Dr. Olsen will be the area's only transplant hepatologist, joining five other GI specialists at Gastro Group.

Gastro Group of the Palm Beaches partnered with Tampa General Hospital two years ago to improve gastroenterology care in the region.

Dr. Olsen will see patients at TGH Gastro Group's West Palm Beach and Palm Beach Gardens locations.

"It's very inspiring to join Tampa General Hospital's expanding presence in Palm Beach County, and to help enhance the cutting-edge treatment its providers and staff offer," Dr. Olsen said in a Dec. 2 press release.