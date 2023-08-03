5 fast facts on the state of gastroenterology

Here are five statistics offering insight into the field of gastroenterology recently:

62.4 percent: The score ChatGPT earned on the 2022 American College of Gastroenterology's pre-board assessment; it failed to make the 70 percent required to pass.

50: The age in which asymptomatic, average-risk adults should now be screened for colorectal cancer, per the American College of Physicians' updated guidance.

71 percent: The number of gastroenterologists who plan to continue taking new and current Medicare/Medicaid patients.

$64,433: The cost of a colonoscopy at Cleveland, Texas-based Texas Emergency Hospital, the most expensive hospital to receive a colonoscopy in the U.S.

$250: The cost of a colonoscopy at Geneva, Ala.-based Wiregrass Medical Center, the least expensive hospital to have the procedure done in the U.S.



