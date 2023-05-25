Top 10 least expensive hospitals to get a colonoscopy

Geneva, Ala.-based Wiregrass Medical Center is the least expensive hospital to receive a colonoscopy, according to information from data analytics company Hospital Pricing Specialists.

Hospital Pricing Specialists created an annual pricing survey that analyzed more than 5,000 U.S. hospitals by examining hospital machine-readable files and public claims. The goal of the survey was to analyze the effects of the price transparency law on CMS-defined shoppable codes, according to a May 25 email to Becker's from the company.

Here is the pricing data for CMS shoppable code, CPT 45380-Colonoscopy, at the 10 least expensive hospitals to have the procedure done:

1. $250 — Wiregrass Medical Center (Geneva, Ala.)

2. $263 — Emory Hillandale Hospital [Lithonia, Ga.)

3. $319 — Saint Cloud (Minn.) Hospital

4. $331 — Mid Coast Hospital (Brunswick, Maine)

5. $399 — East Liverpool (Ohio) City Hospital

6. $447 — Bellevue (Neb.) Medical Center

7. $447 — The Nebraska Medical Center (Omaha)

8. $467 — Brandywine Hospital (Coatesville, Pa.)

9. $500 — Jackson County Hospital District (Edna, Texas)

10. $521 — Lexington Medical Center (West Columbia, S.C.)