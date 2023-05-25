Top 10 most expensive hospitals to get a colonoscopy

Cleveland, Texas-based Texas Emergency Hospital is the most expensive hospital to receive a colonoscopy, according to information from data analytics company Hospital Pricing Specialists.

Hospital Pricing Specialists created an annual pricing survey that analyzed more than 5,000 U.S. hospitals by examining hospital machine-readable files and public claims. The goal of the survey was to analyze the effects of the price transparency law on CMS-defined shoppable codes, according to a May 25 email to Becker's from the company.

Here is the pricing data for CMS shoppable code, CPT 45380-Colonoscopy, at the 10 most expensive hospitals to have the procedure done:

1. $64,433 — Texas Emergency Hospital (Cleveland, Texas)

2. $46,483 — The Woodlands (Texas) Specialty Hospital

3. $35,298 — Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican San Martin Campus (Las Vegas)

4. $32,682 — Pontiac (Mich.) General Hospital

5. $26,870 — Alta Vista Regional Hospital (Las Vegas, N.M.)

6. $25,163 — Altus Houston Hospital

7. $24,286 — Rio Grande Regional Hospital (McAllen, Texas)

8. $23,964 — HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital (Brooksville)

9. $23,532 — Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican Siena Campus (Henderson, Nev.)

10. $23,226 — Barstow Community Hospital (Barstow, Calif.)