Are gastroenterologists dropping Medicare, Medicaid patients?

Twenty percent of gastroenterologists have not yet decided if they will drop Medicare and Medicaid patients, according to Medscape's "Gastroenterologist Compensation Report" for 2023.

The data comes from a Medscape "Physician Compensation Report" for 2023 that surveyed 10,011 physicians across more than 29 specialties about their income, work hours, job satisfaction and more from Oct. 7 to Jan. 17.

Here is how gastroenterologists responded when asked if they were planning to drop Medicare and Medicaid patients, according to Medscape:

Note: Respondents could choose multiple answers.

I will continue taking new and current Medicare/Medicaid patients: 71 percent

I won't take new Medicare patients: 7 percent

I won't take new Medicaid patients: 2 percent

I will stop treating some or all of my current Medicare patients and won't take new ones: 2 percent

I will stop treating some or all of my current Medicaid patients and won't take new ones: 4 percent

I have not yet decided: 20 percent