4 gastroenterology-focused ASCs, facilities recently opened, announced

Here are four gastronenterolog-focused ASCs recently opened or announced:

1. Work on the Endoscopy Center of Greeley (Colo.) is a wrap, according to Brinkman Construction. Read more here.

2. Gastroenterology of the Rockies is expanding into downtown Denver, according to NewsLink. Read more here.

3. The Center for Advanced Medicine & Surgery at White Plains Hospital in New York will expand its gastroenterology offerings next year, along with a handful of other services. Read more here.

4. Chicago-based Lincoln Park Gastroenterology Center is seeking state approval to establish an ambulatory surgical treatment center. Read more here.

