4 gastroenterology ASCs built or proposed in 2022

Here are four gastroenterology and endoscopy-focused ASCs that were built or proposed in 2022 that Becker's has reported on since Jan. 24:

1. Jacksonville, Fla.-based Borland Groover opened an endoscopy center in St. Augustine, Fla.

2. Borland Groover Clinic is building a $14.6 million gastroenterology ASC and medical office building in Orange Park, Fla.

3. Glendale, Ariz.-based Arrowhead Endoscopy Center & Pain Management Center opened this summer.

4. Ohana Endoscopy Clinic was cleared to build a $2.5 million outpatient surgery center in Kapolei, Hawaii.