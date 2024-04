Here are four gastroenterologists Becker's has reported on since March 6:

1. Neal Patel, MD, was named the new CEO of United Digestive.

2. Rockport, Maine-based Pen Bay Gastroenterology added gastroenterologist Eric Elton, MD, to its team.

3. Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital Digestive Health Center added gastroenterologists David Schwimmer, MD, and Sheldon Taub, MD, to its practice