Maine GI practice adds 2 providers, cuts colonoscopy wait time in half

Rockport, Maine-based Pen Bay Gastroenterology has added gastroenterologist Eric Elton, MD, and nurse practitioner Amber Mastronardi, MSN, to its team, according to a March 6 report from The Courier-Gazette.

The additions are part of a larger effort by MaineHealth and Pen Bay to increase access to GI care for patients in the county.

With the new providers, patients can get in for GI procedures with shorter wait times. In 2023, the system had a one-year wait time for routine colonoscopies. Since Dr. Elton's addition in January, wait times have been cut in half.

Dr. Elton joined Pen Bay from NorthShore University HealthSystem in Chicago, where he worked for over 20 years. Ms. Mastronardi moved to the GI department from Pen Bay's cardiac tTesting department, where she worked as a registered nurse.