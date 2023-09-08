4 endoscopy updates

Here are four endoscopy updates Becker's has reported on since Aug. 17:

1. Rome, Ga.-based Harbin Clinic Gastroenterology Endoscopy & GI Lab earned a three-year renewal recognition from the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy that honors the center's dedication to quality and safety.

2. United Digestive partnered with software and automated workflow solutions platform Provation to standardize documentation across all of its endoscopy facilities.

3. The AdventHealth Center for Interventional Endoscopy is expanding its services from its flagship location, AdventHealth Orlando to AdventHealth Celebration in Kissimmee, Fla.

4. Kips Bay Endoscopy Center in New York City added Medtronic's GI Genius endoscopy module to its facility.