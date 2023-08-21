AdventHealth expands endoscopy services to 2nd facility

The AdventHealth Center for Interventional Endoscopy is expanding its services from its flagship location, AdventHealth Orlando to AdventHealth Celebration in Kissimmee, Fla.

CIE provides endoscopic solutions to problems involving the pancreas, gallbladder, liver and the entire GI tract, according to an Aug. 21 press release sent to Becker's.

Its six interventional gastroenterologists will now offer new procedures in Kissimmee, including endoscopic mucosal resection, endoscopic sub-mucosal dissection, endoscopic full thickness resection, diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography and endoscopic ultrasound, endoscopic Zenker's septotomy, enteral stenting and small bowel enteroscopy.

"Ensuring our community has access to advanced, personalized care is a commitment we are proud to uphold for Osceola County residents," Margaret White, RN, vice president of Advent's Digestive Health Institute, said in the release. "This expansion raises the bar for digestive health care in the region. The Center for Interventional Endoscopy is among the world leaders in providing state-of-the-art digestive care, and we're excited to expand access to that care to even more people."