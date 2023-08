Kips Bay Endoscopy Center in New York City has added Medtronic's GI Genius endoscopy module to its facility.

The Covenant Physician Partners affiliated ASC is "the only privately-owned and fully independent surgery center offering artificial intelligence assisted colonoscopies in Midtown Manhattan," Elizabeth Yuen, Kips Bay Endoscopy Center manager, said in an Aug. 17 news release.

The surgery center joins several other organizations that have onboarded the technology this year.