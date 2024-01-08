4 endoscopy updates

Here are four endoscopy updates Becker's has reported on since Dec. 21:

1. Alaska is the most expensive state to get a GI upper endoscopy in a hospital outpatient department, while Iowa is the most affordable.

2. Gastrointestinal visualization technology company AnX Robotica has announced FDA clearance of its NaviCam ProScan, an artificial intelligence-assisted capsule endoscopy tool.

3. Medtronic entered a definitive agreement to expand its partnership with Cosmo Intelligent Medical Devices to further capitalize on the achievements of Medtronic's GI Genius intelligent endoscopy module.

4. The American Gastroenterological Association issued a statement Dec. 20 objecting to UnitedHealthcare's advance notification program for gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures and its proposed gold card prior authorization program planned for 2024.