AI-assisted capsule endoscopy tool gains FDA clearance

Gastrointestinal visualization technology company AnX Robotica has announced FDA clearance of its NaviCam ProScan.

Through this clearance, the ProScan becomes the first AI-assisted reading tool designed to assist small-bowel capsule endoscopy reviewers with adult patients who have suspected small-bowel bleeding and obtained capsule endoscopy images, according to a Jan. 3 news release.

Following the clearance, AnX Robotica said in the release that it will focus on expanding the platform to include additional visualization aids and therapeutic applications.