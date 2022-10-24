4 colonoscopy updates

A five-year project funded by the European Union will investigate the ethical and legal implications of artificial intelligence in colonoscopy and three more colonoscopy stories Becker's has reported on since Sept. 27:

1. The American Gastroenterological Association released a statement regarding the controversial study in The New England Journal of Medicine saying its conclusions are not necessarily applicable to colorectal cancer screening in the U.S.

2.Medtronic will install 115 Medtronic GI Genius AI endoscopy modules at VA medical facilities across the U.S.

3. Delta (Utah) Community Hospital, which is part of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare, has begun using Medtronic's artificial intelligence-assisted polyp detection device, GI Genius.