Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney's colonoscopy video wins international award

A video showcasing actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's getting colonoscopies has received an award from the 27th annual Webby Awards, an international award honoring internet-based excellence, CTV News Vancouver reported April 26.

The actors filmed the experience in 2022 in collaboration with the Colorectal Cancer Alliance and Lead From Behind, another colon cancer awareness organization.

The video received the award for Best Public Service and Activism in the video category.

The 2023 Webby Awards received 14,000 entries from more than 70 countries.