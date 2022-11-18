3 major gastroenterology moves in 2 weeks

Here are three gastroenterology moves Becker's has reported on since Nov. 4:

1. Gastroenterology Associates of Plattsburgh (N.Y.) will close its doors Nov. 28, as its practice will become part of the University of Vermont Health Network based in Burlington.

2. One GI has expanded its Ohio presence through a partnership with Gastroenterology and Hepatology Specialists in Canton.

3. Specialty Networks, an integrated multispecialty organization, acquired Gastrologix, a gastroenterology-focused group purchasing organization.