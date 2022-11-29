3 gastroenterology lawsuits in 2022

Here are three lawsuits involving gastroenterologists or gastroenterology practices that Becker's has reported on since March 7:

1. Fauquier County Public Schools Superintendent David Jeck is suing Fauquier (Va.) Medical Center, Advanced Digestive Care and Gastroenterology Associates for $15 million, alleging medical negligence that led to the death of his son.

2. Houston-based Gastroenterology Consultants PA agreed to settle consumer claims that the practice failed to protect consumers from a data breach last year.

3. A gastroenterologist in Central Islip, N.Y., pleaded guilty March 7 to billing Medicare for millions of dollars for medical procedures that were not performed.