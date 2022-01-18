19 insights on gastroenterology and ASCs

Here are 19 insights on gastroenterologist debt, net worth, compensation and procedure costs:

These statistics were drawn from Medscape's "Physician Debt and Net Worth Report 2021," "Physician Compensation Report 2021," Merritt Hawkins' Physician Revenue Calculator, Doximity's "2021 Physician Compensation Report" and a report from job market research company Zippia.

1. Gastroenterology pay increased 3 percent in the last year, from $485,817 to $500,400.

2. Pediatric gastroenterology salaries hit $295,751 in 2021, a 5.4 percent increase from 2020.

3. Gastroenterology is the 10th highest-paid physician specialty.

4. The average incentive bonus for gastroenterologists is $60,000.

5. Gastroenterology is a largely male-dominated field — 24 percent of gastroenterologists are women.

6. Gastroenterologists on average spend 15.2 hours a week on paperwork and administration.

7. About half of gastroenterologists (55 percent) say they feel fairly compensated. Out of 29 specialties, gastroenterologists were ranked 21st among those in a specialty who felt fairly compensated.

8. Most gastroenterologists (93 percent) say they would go into the same specialty again.

9. Florida and Texas led the charge in gastroenterology development in 2021. Becker's ASC Review reported on 112 new gastroenterology clinic openings, expansions of services, affiliations, partnerships and transactions.

10. Wyoming is ranked the top state in the country for gastroenterologists to live and work.

11. Performing a gastroenterology procedure at an ASC is generally cheaper than at a hospital outpatient department. Here's what 10 gastroenterology procedures cost at ASCs vs. hospital at outpatient departments.

12. The percentage of gastroenterologists with a net worth over $5 million is 4 percent.

13. The percentage of gastroenterologists with a net worth under $500,000 is 1 percent.

14. The percent of gastroenterologists who are still paying off their student loans is 17 percent.

15. The percentage of gastroenterologists with homes larger than 5,000 square feet is 19. percent.

16. The number of gastroenterologists providing patient care is 12,824.

17. The percentage of board-certified gastroenterologists is 95 percent.

18. The percentage of gastroenterologists who are age 55 and older is 51 percent.

19. Average gastroenterologist revenue is $1.4 million.