14 hot spots for gastroenterology development in 2021

Over the last year, Becker's ASC Review reported on 112 new gastroenterology clinic openings, expansion of services, affiliations, partnerships and transactions.

Here are the 14 states with the most new developments in 2021:

Florida: 20

Texas: 9

Virginia: 8

Maryland: 6

New Jersey: 6

Colorado: 5

Indiana: 5

Ohio: 5

Georgia: 4

Kentucky: 4

New York: 4

Tennessee: 4

North Carolina: 3

Pennsylvania: 3



Note: This list is based on past Becker's ASC Review coverage and is not exhaustive.