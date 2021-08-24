CMS pay for 10 GI procedures at ASCs vs. HOPDs

CMS' procedure price look-up tool allows users to compare average pay for several procedures in ASCs and hospital outpatient departments.

The tool shows national averages for the amount Medicare pays an ASC or hospital, and the national average copayment a patient without Medicare supplemental insurance owes in each setting.

Here's what 10 gastroenterology procedures cost at ASCs and hospital outpatient departments:

1. Laparoscopy, surgical; gastrostomy, without construction of gastric tube (eg, Stamm procedure) (separate procedure) (Code: 43653)

ASC

Total Cost: $2,902

Medicare pays: $2,322

Patient pays: $580

HOPD

Total cost: $5,657

Medicare pays: $4,526

Patient pays: $1,131

2. Closure of gastrostomy, surgical

ASC

Total Cost: $2,107

Medicare pays: $1,685

Patient pays: $420

HOPD

Total cost: $3,813

Medicare pays: $3,050

Patient pays: $762

3. Gastrocnemius recession (Code: 27687)

ASC

Total Cost: $1,794

Medicare pays: $1,434

Patient pays: $358

HOPD

Total cost: $3,296

Medicare pays: $2,636

Patient pays: $659

4. Colonoscopy, flexible; with endoscopic mucosal resection (Code: 45390)

ASC

Total Cost: $1,484

Medicare pays: $1,186

Patient pays: $296

HOPD

Total cost: $2,780

Medicare pays: $2,223

Patient pays: $555

5. Gastrostomy, open; without construction of gastric tube (eg, Stamm procedure) (separate procedure) (Code: 43830)

ASC

Total Cost: $1,415

Medicare pays: $1,131

Patient pays: $282

HOPD

Total cost: $2,351

Medicare pays: $1,881

Patient pays: $470

6. Gastrotomy; with esophageal dilation and insertion of permanent intraluminal tube (eg, Celestin or Mousseau-Barbin) (Code: 43510)

ASC

Total Cost: $1,390

Medicare pays: $1,112

Patient pays: $277

HOPD

Total cost: $1,790

Medicare pays: $1,432

Patient pays: $357

7. Insertion of gastrostomy tube, percutaneous, under fluoroscopic guidance including contrast injection(s), image documentation and report (Code: 49440)

ASC

Total Cost: $894

Medicare pays: $715

Patient pays: $178

HOPD

Total cost: $1,830

Medicare pays: $1,464

Patient pays: $366

8. Esophagogastroduodenoscopy, flexible, transoral; with transendoscopic balloon dilation of esophagus (less than 30 mm diameter)

ASC

Total Cost: $844

Medicare pays: $675

Patient pays: $168

HOPD

Total cost: $1,780

Medicare pays: $1,424

Patient pays: $356

9. Colonoscopy, flexible; with decompression (for pathologic distention) (eg, volvulus, megacolon), including placement of decompression tube, when performed (Code: 45393)

ASC

Total Cost: $781

Medicare pays: $624

Patient pays: $155

HOPD

Total cost: $1,293

Medicare pays: $1,034

Patient pays: $258

10. Colonoscopy, flexible; with biopsy, single or multiple (Code: 45380)

ASC

Total Cost: $728

Medicare pays: $582

Patient pays: $144

HOPD

Total cost: $1,240

Medicare pays: $992

Patient pays: $246