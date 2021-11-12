Top 20 states for gastroenterologists — Wyoming is no. 1

Wyoming is ranked the top state in the country for gastroenterologists to live and work by job market research company Zippia.

The 2021 ranking took into account median salary, cost of living and the Bureau of Labor Statistics' location quotient, which measures how concentrated an industry or occupation is in a single state compared to the nation as a whole.

A location quotient of 1.5, for example, means a state has 1.5 times the concentration of gastroenterologist jobs compared to the national average. A higher location quotient means more jobs are available in that state in a particular industry.

The top 20 states for gastroenterologists:

1. Wyoming

Average annual salary: $218,882

Location quotient: 1.75

2. Wisconsin

Average annual salary: $216,959

Location quotient: 1.93

3. Minnesota

Average annual salary: $217,055

Location quotient: 1.38

4. North Dakota

Average annual salary: $226,796

Location quotient: 0.81

5. Alaska

Average annual salary: $216,228

Location quotient: 1.44

6. Indiana

Average annual salary: $215,032

Location quotient: 0.91

7. North Carolina

Average annual salary: $202,542

Location quotient: 1.36

8. Maine

Average annual salary: $199,646

Location quotient: 5.65

9. South Dakota

Average annual salary: $215,050

Location quotient: 0.7

10. Kentucky

Average annual salary: $198,647

Location quotient: 1.14

11. West Virginia

Average annual salary: $195,665

Location quotient: 1.28

12. Montana

Average annual salary: $215,361

Location quotient: 0.39

13. Washington

Average annual salary: $202,346

Location quotient: 1.75

14. Pennsylvania

Average annual salary: $196,740

Location quotient: 1.17

15. Iowa

Average annual salary: $197,083

Location quotient: 1.03

16. New Mexico

Average annual salary: $194,003

Location quotient: 1.99

17. Utah

Average annual salary: $202,102

Location quotient: 0.47

18. Illinois

Average annual salary: $202,607

Location quotient: 0.73

19. Delaware

Average annual salary: $199,180

Location quotient: 0.84

20. Missouri