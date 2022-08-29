10 gastroenterologists to know

Here are 10 physicians to know who specialize in gastroenterology:

Austin Chiang, MD. Medtronic. Dr. Chiang is the chief medical officer of the gastrointestinal business at Medtronic. Before his current role, he served as chief medical social media officer and director of the endoscopic bariatric program at Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals in Philadelphia.

Michael Gershon, MD. Columbia University (New York City). Dr. Gershon practices in the department of pathology and cell biology at Columbia University. He was awarded the American Gastrointestinal Association's 2022 Distinguished Achievement Award in Basic Science.

Weston Keller, MD. General Surgery Associates (Lincoln, Neb.). Dr. Keller recently joined General Surgery Associates. He is a member of the American Hernia Society and the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons.

Natan Krohn, MD. Gastroenterology Associates of New Jersey (Clifton). Dr. Krohn was recently approved by NJ Top Docs for 2022. He previously conducted research for Marion Bessin Liver Research Center and the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York City.

Anna Lok, MD. University of Michigan (Ann Arbor). Dr. Lok is the Dame Sheila Sherlock distinguished professor of hepatology and internal medicine at the University of Michigan. She was awarded the American Gastrointestinal Association's 2022 Distinguished Mentor Award.

Raza Malik, MD, PhD. Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center. Dr. Malik recently joined Albany Medical Center as its chief of the division of gastroenterology and hepatology. He will also serve as the center's vice chair of research for the department of medicine.

Folasade May, MD, PhD. UCLA Health (Los Angeles). Dr. May is an assistant professor of medicine at UCLA as well as director of quality improvement in gastroenterology. She was honored with the American Gastrointestinal Association's 2022 Distinguished Service Award in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion award.

Shailja Shah, MD. University of California San Diego (La Jolla, Calif.). Dr. Shah is an associate professor of clinical medicine in the division of gastroenterology and hepatology at the University of California San Diego. She was awarded the American Gastrointestinal Association's 2022 Young Investigator Award.

Jameel Shareef, DO. University of Maryland (La Plata) Charles Regional Medical Group. Dr. Shareef will join University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Group. He will provide endoscopic procedures at the center.

George Triadafilopoulos, MD. Silicon Valley Gastroenterology (Mountain View, Calif.). Dr. Triadafilopoulos is a clinical professor of medicine in the division of gastroenterology and hepatology at Stanford (Calif.) University School of Medicine. He received the American Gastrointestinal Association's 2022 Distinguished Clinician Award.