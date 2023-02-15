Allegheny Health Network completes 500th heart transplant

Pittsburgh, Pa.-based Allegheny Health Network performed its 500th heart transplant at Allegheny General Hospital, led by Candice Lee, MD, and Manreet Kanwar, MD.

Allegheny is one of just three practices in the state to reach the milestone, and one of less than 70 practices nationwide. The 68-year-old patient is recovering well from the procedure.

AGH performed its first heart transplant in 1987 under the leadership of George Magovern Jr., MD. AGH also has a 0 percent mortality rate for patients on the transplant list, the best in the state.

Allegheny's clinic team was recently awarded The Joint Commission's gold seal of approval for comprehensive cardiac care, according to a Feb. 15 press release.