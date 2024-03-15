4 cardiologists in the headlines

Here are four cardiologists Becker's has reported on since Feb 23:

1. Sanford, N.C.-based Central Carolina Cardiology added Scott Denardo, MD, to its team of cardiologists.

2. Little Rock-based University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences' department of internal medicine and cardiovascular medicine added cardiologist Michael Luna, MD, as a professor.

3. Nate Lebowitz, MD, a cardiologist who specializes in lipids and preventive cardiology, has been appointed to the Gaxos.AI advisory board.

4. Alain Cribier, MD, the cardiologist credited for pioneering the first transcatheter aortic valve replacement, has died at the age of 79.