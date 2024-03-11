UAMS adds heart specialist Dr. Michael Luna

Little Rock-based University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences' department of internal medicine and cardiovascular medicine has added cardiologist Michael Luna, MD, as a professor.

Dr. Luna is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in adult congenital heart disease, interventional cardiology, cardiovascular diseases and internal medicine, according to a March 11 press release.

He previously served as an associate professor of cardiology at the Dallas VA Medical Center and UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas.