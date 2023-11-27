11 anesthesia legal battles in 2023

Here are 11 legal battles involving anesthesiologists and anesthesia companies that Becker's has reported on in 2023:

1. U.S. Anesthesia Partners filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit from the Federal Trade Commission accusing the provider of forming a monopoly in Texas.

2. Anesthesiologist Anna Gabrielian, MD, a former employee of Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Hospital, and her spouse, Jamie Lee Henry, MD, who are accused of sharing medical records with Russia, are set for retrial.

3. The trial for anesthesiologist Raynaldo Ortiz Jr., MD, who allegedly injected heart-stopping drugs into IV bags at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, has been set for Feb. 5, 2024.

4. The Federal Trade Commission sued U.S. Anesthesia Partners and its creator, private equity firm Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe.

5. Former Victorville, Calif.-based anesthesiologist Wendell Mark Street, MD, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for illegally prescribing and distributing oxycodone to buyers.

6. A Fort Lewis, Wash.-based military anesthesiologist Michael Stockin, MD, at Joint Base Lewis McChord, was charged by the Army with alleged sexual assault.

7. A Sioux City, Iowa-based anesthesiologist, Dale Klein, MD, who was fired from MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in December 2021, is alleging in a lawsuit that he was blacklisted by the hospital's administrators to prevent him from getting another job.

8. Anesthesiologist Roland Pinkney, MD, was cleared in a malpractice trial where he "danced, gestured and appeared to sing along to music" in a video filmed during a 2017 surgery.

9. Former Escondido, Calif.-based anesthesiologist Leng Ky was sentenced to 17 years in prison for sexually assaulting patients while they were unconscious.

10. Austin Harris, MD, a cardiothoracic anesthesiologist in California, was charged for participating in the Capitol riot that occurred Jan. 6, 2021.

11. A San Diego jury has found the University of California San Diego Medical Center and former anesthesiologist Bradley Hay, MD, not guilty in a medical malpractice lawsuit.