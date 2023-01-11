Here are 10 cardiologists in the headlines that Becker's has reported on since Dec. 12:

1. Jeffrey Tauth, MD, a cardiologist at Hot Springs (Ark.) National Park Medical Center and National Park Cardiology Services, agreed to pay $900,000 to resolve claims alleging he violated the False Claims Act.

2. Gagan Singh, MD, an interventional cardiologist at University of California Davis Health in Sacramento, performed the first procedure using EchoPixel's 4D holographic software, called the Holographic Therapeutic Guidance.

3. The Los Angeles-based Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai added four heart specialists to its department of cardiology, including interventional cardiologist Aakriti Gupta, MD; electrophysiologists Eric Braunstein, MD, and Archana Ramireddy, MD; and adult congenital cardiologist Prashanth Venkatesh, MD.

4. Richard Zelman, MD, an interventional cardiologist at Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis, Mass., filed a lawsuit against the health system and its CEO, Michael Lauf, alleging he was fired after whistleblowing on unethical practices at the hospital.

5. Jupiter (Fla.) Medical Center added three cardiologists — Craig Vogel, DO; Rahul Aggarwal, MD; and James Michael Gardner, DO — to its team.