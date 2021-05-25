How much physicians earn in 10 best states to practice

Medscape named the top 10 best states for physicians to practice in 2021. Of those states, Massachusetts had the lowest average compensation, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics' occupational employment statistics survey.

The survey data comes from information gathered in May 2020 and does not include pediatric ophthalmologists.

Here is a state-by-state breakdown of compensation in Medscape's top 10 states for physicians to work:

1. Minnesota: $244,720

2. Wisconsin: $258,470

3. Washington: $249,600

4. Colorado: $247,520

5. Utah: $239,450

6. Nebraska: $230,330

7. Iowa: $246,660

8. North Carolina: $198,750

9. Massachusetts: $187,980

10. Idaho: $246,220